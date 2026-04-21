Equifax Q1 Earnings Rise; Lifts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc. (EFX), a data, analytics and technology company, on Tuesday reported its net income increased in the first quarter compared with the previous year. The company also raises reported revenue by $25 million and adjusted earnings per share by $0.04 due to foreign exchange impacts.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company increased to $171.5 million from $133.1 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.42 versus $1.06 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income attributable to the company increased to $225.1 million from $191.4 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.86 versus $1.53 last year.

Operating income jumped to $287.7 million from $235.8 million in the prior year.

Operating revenue increased to $1.65 billion from $1.44 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects second quarter 2026 revenue between $1.68 billion and $1.71 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.15 to $2.25.

For the full-year 2026, the company is now anticipating revenue to be between $6.685 billion and $6.805 billion, with adjusted earnings per share of $8.34 to $8.74.

In the pre-market trading, Equifax is 1.69% higher at $201.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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