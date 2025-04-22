Equifax Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Equifax Inc. EFX has reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.53 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3% and increasing 2% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.9% and grew 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Equifax shares have declined 19.8% over the past three months compared with the 18.5% dip of the industry and the 15.8% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Equifax, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Equifax, Inc. Quote

Segmental Information for EFX

Revenues in the Workforce Solutions segment totaled $618.6 million, rising 3% from the year-ago quarter and surpassing our projection of $605.1 million. Within the segment, Verification Services’ revenues of $502.2 million increased 5% from the year-ago quarter. Employer Services’ revenues of $116.4 million moved down 8% on a year-over-year basis.

The USIS segment’s revenues were $499.9 million, which gained 7% from the year-ago quarter and beat our estimated figure of $476.4 million. Within the segment, Online Information Solutions’ revenues of $448.1 million rose 7% year over year. Financial Marketing Services’ revenues were $51.8 million, increasing 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in the International division amounted to $323.5 million, up 1% and 7% year over year on a reported and local-currency basis, respectively. The metric missed our projection of $338.8 million.

Latin America’s revenues of $94.2 million increased 3% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 16% on a local-currency basis. Revenues from Europe amounted to $86.6 million, flat year over year on a reported and 1% on a local-currency basis. Revenues from the Asia Pacific were $79.7 million, increasing 2% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 7% on a local-currency basis. Canada’s revenues of $63 million moved down 4% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis but gained 2% on a local-currency basis.

Equifax’s Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to $423.1 million, indicating a 4.5% increase on a year-over-year basis. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 29.3%, up 20 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

Workforce Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA margin was 50.1% compared with 51.1% in a year-ago quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the USIS division was 34.1% compared with 32.7% in the first quarter of 2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the international segment was 24.1% in comparison with 24.3% in the year-ago quarter.

EFX’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Equifax exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $195.2 million compared with $169.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The company has a long-term debt of $4.3 billion, flat with the preceding quarter.

Cash generated from operating activities amounted to $223.9 million, whereas capital expenditure totaled $107.2 million. The company distributed $48.5 million as dividends in the quarter.

Equifax’s Q2 & 2025 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects revenues of $1.49-$1.52 billion. The mid-point ($1.50 billion) of the guided range is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. EFX anticipates adjusted EPS of $1.85-$1.95. The mid-point ($1.90) of the guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.93.

For 2025, Equifax has raised its revenue guidance to $5.91-$6.03 billion from the preceding quarter’s view of $5.89-$6.01 billion. The mid-point ($5.97 billion) of the guided range meets the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company anticipates an adjusted EPS of $7.25-$7.65. The mid-point ($7.45) of the guided range is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $7.56 per share.

Equifax carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Ranked (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

ABM ABM reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ABM’s EPS (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) was 87 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5% and gained 1.2% year over year. Total revenues of $2.1 billion surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin and increased 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Accenture plc ACN reported mixed second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ACN’s earnings were $2.82 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin. The metric increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $16.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin but gained 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.