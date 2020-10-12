Equifax Picks Sunil Bindal as Corporate Development's SVP

Equifax Inc. EFX, on Friday, announced the appointment of Sunil Bindalas as the senior vice president (“SVP”) of Corporate Development, effective immediately.



In his new role, Bindal will be reporting to CEO, Mark Begor. Bindal will also be serving on the company's global senior leadership team.



Notably, shares of Equifax have gained 17.3% so far this year, outperforming the 7.5% rally of the industry it belongs to and 8.1% surge of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.





Bindal’s expertise lies in the field of mergers & acquisitions (M&A). Earlier, he had served as SVP, Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development in Total System Services.



Prior to Total System, Bindal served as vice president of Corporate Development at Broadridge Financial Solutions, wherein he had supervised multiple high-profile acquisitions. His expertise in the growth-oriented technology sector originates from having served as the director of Technology M&A at Credit Suisse.



Considering Bindal’s expertise in the field of M&A, the latest appointment is expected to complement Equifax’s acquisition strategies to supplement its core business.



Notably, Mark Begor, Equifax CEO, stated, "As a leading data, analytics and technology company, leveraging Equifax's $1.25 billion cloud data and technology transformation for growth is at the center of our strategy for the future and we are energized to add Sunil to our leadership team to lead our global M&A efforts."

