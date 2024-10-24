Equifax management to meet with Needham

Meeting to be held in Boston on October 24 hosted by Needham.
- Equifax price target raised to $333 from $290 at Baird
- Equifax price target lowered to $293 from $312 at Goldman Sachs
- Equifax reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.85, consensus $1.83
- Equifax sees Q4 adjusted EPS $2.08-$2.18, consensus $2.20
