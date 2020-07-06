Equifax Launches Tools to Mar Employment Insurance Fraud

Equifax Inc. EFX has unveiled an unemployment insurance (“UI”) fraud prevention solution for state government agencies last Thursday.

Known as UI Eligibility suite of services, it offers authentication tools and data-based solutions that help in recognizing potentially fraudulent claims at the point of application, verifying self-employed claims under the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, assessing continuing payments for out-of-work individuals and re-evaluating potential fraud.

The procedure is easy to implement, does not require much of technology upgrade and helps accelerate processing of claims for those who are in actual need.

"After consulting with multiple state government officials, we have been able to align solutions and data sets to help states identify potentially fraudulent applications in order to allow them to process the extraordinary surge in claims efficiently and accurately, getting benefits quickly into the hands of those making valid claims," said Juan Cole, vice president, Equifax Government Solutions.

Much Needed Amid a Pandemic

Launch of such a solution makes sense as there has been a significant increase in fraudulent claims amid the coronavirus pandemic, as reported by unemployment agencies. According to the Department of Labor, potential unemployment fraud can cause a loss of at least $26 billion in COVID-19-related unemployment insurance benefits.

