Equifax Inc.'s (NYSE:EFX) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Under the guidance of CEO Mark Begor, Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has performed reasonably well recently. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 06 May 2021, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. We present our case of why we think CEO compensation looks fair.

Comparing Equifax Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Equifax Inc. has a market capitalization of US$29b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$14m for the year to December 2020. That's slightly lower by 4.1% over the previous year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.6m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations over US$8.0b , the reported median total CEO compensation was US$13m. So it looks like Equifax compensates Mark Begor in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Mark Begor holds US$1.9m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.6m US$1.5m 11% Other US$12m US$13m 89% Total Compensation US$14m US$14m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 21% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 79% of the pie. In Equifax's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Equifax Inc.'s Growth

Over the past three years, Equifax Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 4.4% per year. Its revenue is up 21% over the last year.

We think the revenue growth is good. And the modest growth in EPS isn't bad, either. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Equifax Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 109% over three years, Equifax Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Equifax that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

