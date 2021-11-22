Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that EFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $288.86, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFX was $288.86, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $292.11 and a 78.45% increase over the 52 week low of $161.87.

EFX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). EFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.65. Zacks Investment Research reports EFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.18%, compared to an industry average of 22.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the efx Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EFX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EFX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 5.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EFX at 1.34%.

