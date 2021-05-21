Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that EFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $233.31, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFX was $233.31, representing a -3.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $242.13 and a 71.58% increase over the 52 week low of $135.98.

EFX is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). EFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.85. Zacks Investment Research reports EFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.31%, compared to an industry average of 15.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to EFX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EFX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF)

Inspire Global Hope ETF (BLES)

Barron's 400 (BFOR)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RGI with an increase of 18.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EFX at 1.73%.

