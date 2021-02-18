Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that EFX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFX was $176.59, representing a -10.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $196.47 and a 71.43% increase over the 52 week low of $103.01.

EFX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). EFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.13. Zacks Investment Research reports EFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.2%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

