Equifax, Inc. (EFX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that EFX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $161.46, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFX was $161.46, representing a -11.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $181.76 and a 56.74% increase over the 52 week low of $103.01.

EFX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and American Express Company (AXP). EFX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports EFX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .94%, compared to an industry average of -12.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

