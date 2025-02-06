Equifax Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $174.00 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $132.40 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $264.90 million or $2.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $1.419 billion from $1.327 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $174.00 Mln. vs. $132.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.419 Bln vs. $1.327 Bln last year.

