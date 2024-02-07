Equifax Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $132.4 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $108.2 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $225.4 million or $1.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.20 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $132.4 Mln. vs. $108.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.06 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.75 -Revenue (Q4): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.33 - $1.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.375 - $1.395 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.