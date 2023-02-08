Equifax Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $108.2 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $122.1 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $187.1 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.20 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $108.2 Mln. vs. $122.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.