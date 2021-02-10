Equifax Inc Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $74.5 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $15.8 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $245.6 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $1.12 billion from $0.91 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $245.6 Mln. vs. $192.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.00 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.

