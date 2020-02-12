Equifax Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $9.2 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $25.6 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $187.5 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $905.8 million from $835.3 million last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $187.5 Mln. vs. $167.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.53 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $905.8 Mln vs. $835.3 Mln last year.

