Equifax Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $160.2 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $141.3 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $252.9 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $1.544 billion from $1.441 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $160.2 Mln. vs. $141.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.544 Bln vs. $1.441 Bln last year.

Citing strong third-quarter performance, the company has revised up its annual guidance.

For the full year, Equifax now expects adjusted profit of $7.55 to $7.65 per share, up by $0.12 per share from the earlier outlook. The company now projects annual revenue of $6.030 billion to $6.060 billion, up by $40 million from the prior guidance.

Analysts, on average, forecast Equifax to register annual earnings of $7.55 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion. For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted income of $1.98 to $2.08 per share, compared with Street view of $2.08 per share. Revenue for the quarter is anticipated to be $1.506 billion to $1.536 billion, in line with analysts’ forecast of $1.51 billion.

EFX was up by 1.82% at $235.25 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.