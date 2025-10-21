Markets
Equifax Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 21, 2025 — 07:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $160.2 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $141.3 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $252.9 million or $2.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $1.544 billion from $1.441 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $160.2 Mln. vs. $141.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.29 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.544 Bln vs. $1.441 Bln last year.

Citing strong third-quarter performance, the company has revised up its annual guidance.

For the full year, Equifax now expects adjusted profit of $7.55 to $7.65 per share, up by $0.12 per share from the earlier outlook. The company now projects annual revenue of $6.030 billion to $6.060 billion, up by $40 million from the prior guidance.

Analysts, on average, forecast Equifax to register annual earnings of $7.55 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion. For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted income of $1.98 to $2.08 per share, compared with Street view of $2.08 per share. Revenue for the quarter is anticipated to be $1.506 billion to $1.536 billion, in line with analysts’ forecast of $1.51 billion.

EFX was up by 1.82% at $235.25 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

