Equifax Inc Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $123.9 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $123.0 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $231.8 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $1.441 billion from $1.319 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $123.9 Mln. vs. $123.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.13 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.441 Bln vs. $1.319 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.08 - $2.18 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.438 - $1.458 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 - $7.35 Full year revenue guidance: $5.700 - $5.720 Bln

