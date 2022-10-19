Equifax Inc Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $165.7 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $205.4 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $212.9 million or $1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $1.24 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $165.7 Mln. vs. $205.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.24 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.165 - $1.185 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.49 - $7.59 Full year revenue guidance: $5.089 - $5.109 Bln

