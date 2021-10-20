Equifax Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) reported earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit came in at $205.4 million, or $1.66 per share. This compares with $228.5 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $228.7 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $1.22 billion from $1.07 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $228.7 Mln. vs. $234.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.85 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.22 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.72 - $1.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.23 - $1.25 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.52 - $7.62 Full year revenue guidance: $4.901 - $4.921 Bln

