Equifax Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $224.2 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $81.1 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $230.4 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.6% to $1.07 million from $0.88 million last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $230.4 Mln. vs. $181.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.87 vs. $1.48 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Mln vs. $0.88 Mln last year.

