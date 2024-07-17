Equifax Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $163.9 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $138.3 million, or $1.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $226.6 million or $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.43 billion from $1.32 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $163.9 Mln. vs. $138.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.31 vs. $1.12 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.75 - $1.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.425 - $1.445 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.22 - $7.47 Full year revenue guidance: $5.690 - $5.750 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.