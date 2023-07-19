News & Insights

Markets
EFX

Equifax Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

July 19, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $138.3 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $200.6 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $211.8 million or $1.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.32 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $138.3 Mln. vs. $200.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.67 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.72 - $1.82 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.320 - $1.340 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.85 - $7.10 Full year revenue guidance: $5.270 - $5.330 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EFX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.