Equifax Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $200.6 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $215.1 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $257.9 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $1.32 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $200.6 Mln. vs. $215.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.63 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.00 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.210 - $1.230 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.55 - $7.80 Full year revenue guidance: $5.070 - $5.130 Bln

