Equifax Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $95.9 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $66.8 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $196.2 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $982.8 million from $880.0 million last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $196.2 Mln. vs. $170.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.60 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q2): $982.8 Mln vs. $880.0 Mln last year.

