Equifax Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $221.8 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $201.6 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $274.8 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.36 billion from $1.21 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $221.8 Mln. vs. $201.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.80 vs. $1.64 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q1): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj; $1.98 - $2.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.31 - $1.33 Bln Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $8.00 - $8.30 Full year revenue guidance: $5.15 - $5.25 Bln

