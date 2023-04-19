Equifax Inc Announces Fall In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Equifax Inc (EFX) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $112.4 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $221.8 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $176.8 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $1.30 billion from $1.36 billion last year.

Equifax Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $112.4 Mln. vs. $221.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.91 vs. $1.80 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.30 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.310 - $1.330 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.05 - $7.15 Full year revenue guidance: $5.275 - $5.375 Bln

