Equifax Glitch Led To Incorrect Credit Scores: What Consumers Can Do

A temporary error in credit score calculations may have impacted millions of consumers this spring.

Equifax, one of the nation’s three major consumer credit bureaus, says it issued inaccurate credit scores to lenders during a three-week period from March 17 and April 6, 2022, due to what the company describes as a coding issue.

While the bureau says the problem was fixed on April 6, millions of applications for mortgages, auto loans and credit cards may have been negatively impacted.

So far, Equifax hasn’t offered a clear remedy to those who were involved, though the bureau said in a statement it has been “working transparently” with its customers and will enlist a third party to independently review the situation.

While consumers wait for more information, they can take steps to confirm whether they were impacted, and potentially minimize their losses.

How Do the Equifax Credit Score Errors Affect Consumers?

It’s yet to be determined how many consumers were impacted and how much the error cost them.

In the statement posted by Equifax on Aug. 2, almost four months after the company quietly fixed the coding error, the company said that fewer than 300,000 consumers “experienced a score shift of 25 points or more.”

But according to a class action complaint filed against the company, the actual number of people impacted is potentially in the millions. Mortgage lenders pulled roughly 2.5 million credit scores from the national credit bureaus during the three-week period when Equifax scores were affected, according to an estimate obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

The lawsuit also alleges that credit scores were altered by as much as 130 points, including the Equifax score of the lead plaintiff in the complaint, Nydia Jenkins. But consumers who were docked as few as 20 points may have still experienced fallout, including:

Denied applications: Applicants who were qualified may have been turned down for new credit cards or loans.

Applicants who were qualified may have been turned down for new credit cards or loans. More expensive borrowing: Financing may have been approved, but with higher interest rates and monthly payments than the applicant would have otherwise received.

Financing may have been approved, but with higher interest rates and monthly payments than the applicant would have otherwise received. Additional inquiries: Consumers who were denied, or who received unfavorable terms, may have submitted additional loan or credit card applications in search of better financing. According to FICO scoring models, these repeat applications can potentially lower consumers’ scores by a few points.

While the coding error reportedly involved credit information being weighted incorrectly for scoring, Equifax says that consumers’ credit report information wasn’t altered during the incident. (Credit scores are typically calculated based on the information in your credit reports.)

This isn’t the first major event to test the public’s trust in Equifax. In 2019, the company agreed to a $700 million settlement after being charged with negligent security practices that led to a massive data breach involving the addresses, Social Security numbers and birth dates of roughly 147 million consumers.

How Can I Find Out if I Was Impacted by Equifax Credit Score Errors?

According to a spokesperson for the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), many consumers may not yet realize that they’ve been affected by the glitch. If you applied for a credit card or loan between March 17 and April 6, 2022, there are a few ways to find out.

“Consumers should take a look at the documents related to any mortgage, credit card, auto, or personal loans applied for in March or April of this year,” says Jason Kellogg, civil litigation attorney and partner at Levine Kellogg Lehman Schneider + Grossman.

If your application was denied because of your credit score, you should have received an “adverse action notice” which includes your score and the issuing credit bureau. You can also check other notices or documents related to the creditors decision to see if an Equifax score is referenced, or if it’s significantly lower than other scores that were pulled.

If you can’t locate your paperwork, or if you received a verbal response from the creditor, Kellogg says you should reach out to the creditor to request documentation.

What Can I Do if I Was Impacted?

Equifax says it will work with lenders to resolve the matter, but hasn’t offered direct support to consumers. The company declined Forbes Advisor’s request for further comment.

If you believe you were impacted, these are some options to consider:

Contact the Creditor

Your creditor may offer support, however it’s not entirely clear what that could look like.

Forbes Advisor reached out to the banks that have been publicly named in the incident for comment. While JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo did not immediately reply, Ally Financial provided the following statement:

“We are aware of Equifax’s reporting errors. If a current customer has any related questions or concerns, we encourage them to contact Ally Customer Care—either via phone (888-925-2559) or by logging into their account and using the chat feature—and we will work directly with customers.”

Your lender’s solution might include a reconsideration of your terms, or approval of your application. You may be required to reapply or encouraged to refinance, which could require more time and another temporary hit to your credit scores. So far, creditors haven’t pledged to honor rates that were in place in March or April.

If you believe an inaccurate credit score influenced your financing decision at a credit union, you could go a step further and file a complaint with the NCUA.

The NCUA’s spokesperson says that the regulatory agency can work to facilitate a resolution between the credit union and the consumer. “If the parties are unable to resolve the matter, the NCUA investigates the complaint to determine whether the credit union’s actions are inconsistent with a consumer financial protection law,” he said.

Consult an Attorney

For those who have evidence that an incorrect Equifax score impacted their loan or credit card decision, Kellogg suggests seeking legal advice.

“If consumers feel strongly about what happened and want to file a claim against Equifax (whether individual or class), they should reach out to an attorney with experience in class actions to evaluate the case and determine how best to proceed,” he recommends.

Jason Doss, attorney and founding partner of Doss Firm, says that whether you pursue an individual or class action suit depends on the details of your case. If the damages are small, a class action suit could be the best way to avoid losing more money.

If you do pursue action, Kellogg says that an individual lawsuit is likely to require a greater time commitment than a class action suit, but it’s impossible to predict the outcome of either one.

Consumers could be compensated in a number of ways, Kellogg says, including payment for financial damages. According to Doss, a class action suit could also result in “meaningful business practice changes.”

In the settlement for the 2017 Equifax breach, claimants were able to request reimbursement for both time spent and money lost. They could also access reparative services related to the data breach, which included up to four years of free credit monitoring from Equifax and up to seven years of free assisted identity restoration services.

