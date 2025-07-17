Equifax Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Equifax EFX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 22, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFX’s earnings has been revised upward by 5.5% year over year to $1.92 per share. Meanwhile, the consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, which indicates a rise of 5.9% year over year.

EFX has an encouraging earnings surprise history. It has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the four preceding quarters, with an average of 4.2%.

EFX’s Q2 Expectations

The top line is expected to have been fueled by improved segmental performances. We anticipate revenue growth and strong margin expansion to have benefited the bottom line.

Revenues from Workforce Solutions are likely to grow marginally year over year. Our estimate is pegged at $652.8 million. Our expectation for second-quarter 2025 revenues from U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) is pegged at $509.2 million, implying a 6.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s number. Strong mortgage performance is expected to have driven this segment’s revenues.

We anticipate total international revenues to increase 6.5% from the year-ago quarter to $361.3 million. This segment’s revenues are likely to have benefited from robust growth across Latin America, Canada, Australia and Europe.

Adjusted EBITDA for the USIS and International segments is likely to witness year-over-year growth of 13.2% and 9.7% to $179.6 million and $95.3 million, respectively. We expect strong revenue growth and disciplined cost execution to have boosted the adjusted EBITDA of each segment.

The adjusted EBITDA for Workplace Solutions is likely to be $339.3 million, up 4.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Says About EFX

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Equifax this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EFX has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Veralto Corporation VLTO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating a 4.3% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 89 cents per share, implying a 4.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 6.4%. (See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

VLTO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APi Group APG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.90 billion, implying a 9.7% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 37 cents per share, indicating a 12.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met the mark on the remaining occasion, with an average earnings surprise of 4.1%.

APG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

