Equifax Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What Should Investors Know?

Equifax EFX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, before market open.

EFX has an impressive earnings surprise history. It has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four preceding quarters, with an average of 5.6%.

Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote

Equifax’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Equifax’s top line is pinned at $1.7 billion, hinting at a 10.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

For Workforce Solutions, we expect revenues of $623.1 million, suggesting a 9.9% year-over-year increase. The factors influencing this segment’s growth are likely to have been rising active records and higher verification hit rates, driven by EWS’s expanded data integrations with HR software companies, resulting in higher-income and employment datasets.

The adjusted EBITDA for Workforce Solutions is anticipated to be $365.7 million, implying a 3.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Growth in adjusted EBITDA is likely to have been driven by cost efficiencies realized through the transition to cloud-native infrastructure, which shortens the development lifecycle of new products.

We anticipate the U.S. Information Solutions (“USIS”) segment to generate $524.2 million in revenues, suggesting a 14.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. This growth is likely to have been driven by rising core online transaction revenues for both auto lending and financial institutions, as well as robust growth in the USIS B2C segment. Adjusted EBITDA for USIS is expected to dip 10.2% year over year to $201 million.

International revenues are estimated to gain 5.6% from the year-ago quarter to $373.3 million. Steady growth across the operating regions is expected to have benefited this segment. For this segment, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $110.7 million, implying 18.5% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.21, hinting at a 10.5% year-over-year dip. Robust top-line growth, coupled with cost discipline, is expected to have aided the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About EFX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Republic Services this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Equifax has an Earnings ESP of -0.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Klarna Group plc KLAR: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $987.9 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 20%. For loss, the consensus estimate is pegged at 7 cents per share, whereas it incurred a loss of 14 cents in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimate in the first quarter of 2026 by 94.4%.

KLAR has an Earnings ESP of +43.34% and sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 18.

Thomson Reuters TRI: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 revenues is $1.9 billion, indicating 7.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus estimate is 96 cents per share, suggesting 9.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. TRI surpassed the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average beat of 3.1%.

Thomson Reuters has an Earnings ESP of +2.35% and a Zacks Rank of 2. It is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

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Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.