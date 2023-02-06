Equifax (EFX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Equifax Inc. EFX is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.18 billion, indicating a decline of 5.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The dip is attributable to fall in all segments (namely U.S. Information Solutions, International and Workforce Solutions). However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is within management’s guided range of $1.165-$1.185 billion.

Segment wise, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for U.S. Information Solutions’ revenues is pegged at $395 million, implying a plunge of 9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure (due to fall in revenues in the Online Information Solutions, Mortgage Solutions and Financial Marketing Services).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International’s revenues is pegged at $286 million, indicating a marginal fall from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Workforce Solutions’ revenues is pegged at $509 million, indicating a decline of 4.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFX’s earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, indicating a decrease of 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate lies within the guided range of $1.45-$1.55 per share.

Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Equifax this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Equifax has an Earnings ESP of -0.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Accenture plc (ACN) has an Earnings ESP of +3.30% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 7% for fiscal 2023. ACN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

CAR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.2%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.