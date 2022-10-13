Equifax (EFX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Equifax Inc. EFX is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.22 billion, indicating a decline from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The dip is attributable to a slight fall in the U.S. Information Solutions segment. The consensus mark is within management’s guided range of $1.21-$1.23 billion.

Segment wise, the consensus mark for U.S. Information Solutions revenues is pegged at $385 million, implying a marginal plunge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for International revenues is pegged at $282 million, indicating growth of 15.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The uptick is likely to have resulted from strength in the Latin America and Europe businesses.

The consensus estimate for Workforce Solutions revenues is pegged at $554 million, indicating growth of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Strength in Verification Services revenues is likely to have aided the segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFX’s earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating a decrease of 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark lies within management’s guided range of $1.60-$1.70 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Equifax this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Equifax has an Earnings ESP of -2.47% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +2.15% and a Zacks Rank #1.

IT has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and next year, respectively. Gartner has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an Earnings ESP of +3.27% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Booz Allen has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.6% for the current year. BAH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.5% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for the next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.