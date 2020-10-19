Equifax (EFX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Equifax Inc. EFX is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 21, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues stands at $1.01 billion, indicating growth of 15.2% from the year-ago period reported figure. The consensus mark is pegged higher than the guided range of $930-$950 million.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for U.S. Information Solutions segment revenues is pegged at $370 million, implying an improvement of 17.1% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International segment revenues is pegged at $208 million, indicating decline of 9.9% year over year. The consensus mark for Global Consumer Solutions segment revenues stands at $87 million, suggesting a decrease of 2.2% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Workforce Solutions segment revenues is pegged at $343 million, indicating growth of 42.3% from the year-ago quarter reported figure.

Improvement in operational efficiency is likely to have benefitted the bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $1.61, indicating growth of 8.8% from the year-ago quarter reported figure. The consensus mark is pegged higher than the guided range of $1.30-$1.40 cents.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Equifax this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Equifax has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2020 earnings.

CoreLogic CLGX has an Earnings ESP of +7.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Aptiv APTV has an Earnings ESP of +13.14% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste Connections WCN has an Earnings ESP of +0.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.

