Equifax (EFX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Equifax Inc. EFX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 20, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.31 billion, indicating growth of 6.5% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The upbeat view is likely to have been driven by strength in the U.S. Information Solutions, International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions segments. The consensus mark meets the lower end of management’s guided range of $1.31-$1.33 billion.

Segment wise, the consensus mark for U.S. Information Solutions revenues is pegged at $425 million, implying an improvement of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for International revenues is pegged at $296 million, indicating growth of 17.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The uptick is likely to have resulted from strength across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Canada businesses.

The consensus estimate for Workforce Solutions revenues is pegged at $601 million, indicating growth of 21.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Strength in Verification Services and Employer Services revenues is likely to have aided the segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EFX’s earnings is pegged at $2.03 per share, indicating growth of 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark lies within management’s guided range of $1.98-$2.08 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Equifax this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Equifax has an Earnings ESP of -1.62% and a Zacks Rank #3.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2022 earnings:

Automatic Data Processing ADP has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #3.

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 16% for the current year. Automatic Data has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an Earnings ESP of +4.41% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Booz Allen has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.3% for the current year. BAH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 56% for the current year. CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

