Equifax (EFX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Equifax Inc. EFX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 20, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion, indicating growth of 9.8% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The upbeat view is likely to have been driven by strength in the U.S. Information Solutions, International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions segments. The consensus mark meets the higher end of the company’s guided range of $1.32-$1.34 billion.

Segment-wise, the consensus mark for U.S. Information Solutions revenues is pegged at $444 million, implying an improvement of 8.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus estimate for International revenues is pegged at $281 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.6%. The uptick is likely to have resulted from strength across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and Canada businesses.

The consensus estimate for Workforce Solutions revenues is pegged at $608 million, indicating growth of 26.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Strength across Verification Services and Employer Services revenues is likely to have aided the segment.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s bottom line is pegged at $2.16 per share, indicating growth of 9.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark lies within the company’s guided range of $2.08-$2.18 per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Equifax this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Equifax has an Earnings ESP of -0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 57.5% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 6.5%.

Nielsen Holdings NLSN has an Earnings ESP of +5.60% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Nielsen has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.9% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.2%, on average.

Nielsen’s shares have surged 8.2% in the past year.

First Advantage FA has an Earnings ESP of +5.63% and a Zacks Rank #2.

First Advantage has an expected earnings growth rate of 0.9% for the current year. First Advantage has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.