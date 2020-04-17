Equifax (EFX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Equifax Inc. EFX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 20, after market close.

So far this year, shares of the company have lost 12.9% compared with 13.6% decline for the industry and 13.6% for the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Q1 Expectations

Strength across all segments — USIS, International, Global Consumer Solutions and Workforce Solutions — is likely to have benefited Equifax’s first-quarter 2020 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues stands at $922.64 million, indicating growth of 9.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The consensus mark lies within the company’s guided range of $915-$930 million.

The consensus mark for U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) segment revenues is pegged at $329 million, implying an improvement of 10.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International segment revenues is pegged at $225 million, flat year over year. The consensus mark for Global Consumer Solutions segment revenues stands at $96 million, suggesting an increase of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Workforce Solutions segment revenues is pegged at $273 million, indicating growth of 19.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

In fourth-quarter 2019, total revenues of $905.8 million grew 8% year over year.

Equifax, Inc. Revenue (TTM)

Equifax, Inc. revenue-ttm | Equifax, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.30, indicating growth of 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark lies within the company’s guided range of $1.29-$1.34. In fourth-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share increased 11% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Equifax this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Equifax has an Earnings ESP of -1.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2020 earnings.

Huron Consulting HURN has an Earnings ESP of +3.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release results on Apr 30. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Verisk Analytics VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +2.43% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to report results on May 5.

ICF International ICFI has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to release results on May 5.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.