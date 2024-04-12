Equifax (EFX) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Equifax EFX is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 17, after market close.

EFX has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missing in one, the average being 2.4%.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.4 billion, suggesting a 7.7% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The uptick is likely to have been due to a strong segmental performance.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.4, indicating no change from that reported in the year-ago quarter. This is likely to have been due to a consistent margin performance.

Segmental Information

Our estimate for first-quarter 2024 revenues from the U.S. Information Solutions (USIS) is pegged at $457.5 million, implying an 8.5% rise from that reported in first-quarter 2023. This is likely to have been driven by strong market penetration and new products. Total International revenues are expected to grow 16.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number to $332.1 million. This is likely to have been due to organic growth in Latin America and revenue growth in the UK CRA. Revenues from Workforce Solutions are expected to grow 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Our estimate is pegged at $605.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to have benefited from the strong non-mortgage revenue performance. The USIS and International segments are expected to witness year-over-year increases of 6.4% and 19.1% to $146.1 million and $79.5 million, respectively. The adjusted EBITDA for Workplace Solutions is anticipated to grow to $305.7 million, suggesting 1.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Equifax. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EFX currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Results From Other Service Providers

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2024 results.

ABM’s EPS (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) was 86 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.4% and increased 8.9% from the prior-year quarter. Total revenues of $2.1 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.9% and improved 3.9% from first-quarter fiscal 2023.

Accenture plc ACN posted mixed second-quarter fiscal 2024 results.

ACN’s earnings (excluding 14 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.8 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and improved 3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $15.8 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally and declined slightly from the year-ago quarter.

