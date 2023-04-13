Equifax (EFX) to Announce Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Equifax Inc. EFX is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 19, after market close.

Equifax has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average surprise being 3.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS is pegged at $1.34, down 39.6% year-over-year. The estimate has been revised downward by 5.6% in the past 60 days.

Equifax, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Equifax, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The consensus estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.28 billion, down 5.9% from the year-ago actual figure. The downtick can be attributed to a decline in US mortgage market, and weak key markets in US, UK and Canada.

Segmental Information

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from US Information Solutions is currently pegged at $402 million, down 7.2% from the year-ago figure. The figure indicates 31% contribution to total revenues, similar to that in the previous-year quarter.

Total International revenues are expected to be match the year-ago figure. The consensus mark is currently pegged at $281 million, implying 22% contribution to total revenues same as the previous-year quarter.

Workforce Solutions is expected to drop 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus mark is currently pegged at $601 million, indicating 47% contribution to total revenues, slightly below the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be negatively impacted by the declining key markets, economic slowdown and waning mortgage market. USIS, International and Workforce Solutions are expected to witness a decline of 22.9%, 9.9% and 17.8% to $131 million, $64 million and $291 million, respectively, from year-ago reported figures.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EFX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Equifax has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Waste Connections WCN currently has an ESP of +1.93% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The ZacksConsensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 88 cents per share, up 7.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.9 billion, up 15.4% from the figure reported a year ago. WCN had an average surprise of 3.53% in the previous four quarters.

Waste Management WM currently has an ESP of +0.53% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.26 per share, down 2.3% from the year-ago figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.84 billion, up 3.9% from the prior-year figure. WM had an average surprise of 4.7% in the previous four quarters.

Aptiv APTV currently has an ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at 86 cents per share, up 36.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $4.51 billion, up 7.9% from the prior-year reported figure. APTV had a negative surprise of 8.7% on average in the previous four quarters.

