Equifax (EFX) Stock Gains 54% in a Year: What Should You Know?

Equifax EFX had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 53.9% compared with the 17% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 26.3% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Earnings Surprise Positive

Equifax’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past three quarters and missed once, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

Diversified Client Base Aids Equifax

The company provides services to a diverse array of industries, including finance, mortgage, consumer, employee, telecommunications, automotive, commercial, retail, government and resellers. This broad client base is highly advantageous because it helps mitigate vulnerabilities in any sector by capitalizing on strengths in others.

The company mitigates its vulnerabilities in any sector by capitalizing on strengths in others by leveraging its broad client base. Expansion and fortification of the customer base is the company’s strategic focus, driven by delivering multi-data solutions actively.

Acquisitions Driving Growth & Expansion

Efficient Hire, which is now part of Equifax’s Workforce Solutions business unit, was acquired in 2022. This acquisition broadened the company’s offerings in employer and HR-focused solutions, enabling businesses to manage requirements of hiring and employment amid a dynamic landscape. Midigator LLC was acquired in 2022 as well, which expanded the company’s global footprint in digital identity and fraud prevention solutions.

In 2023, EFX acquired Boa Vista Servicos, which fortified the company’s presence in Brazil and enabled the acquired company’s customers to access the expansive international capabilities of EFX.

Revenue Growth Across Geographies Aids

Growth in international revenues in the second quarter of 2024 was driven by a rise in revenues across Latin America and Europe. EFX witnessed a jump in revenues in the Europe segment due to growth in its credit and data businesses, and debt management business. The acquisition of Boa Vista was primarily the cause for the surge in revenues in Latin America.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

EFX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are AppLovin APP and Maplebear Inc. CART.

AppLovin flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.1%, on average.

Maplebear is currently a Zacks #1 Ranked stock. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 27.5%.

CART delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 414.6%, on average.

