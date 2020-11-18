Equifax (EFX) Selects Bourgeois as Automotive General Manager

Equifax Inc. EFX announced yesterday that it has appointed Lena Bourgeois as automotive general manager.

Vastly experienced in data and information technology systems vital to automotive business development, Bourgeois will be responsible for strengthening Equifax’s foothold in the automotive market.

Bourgeois has been with Equifax since 2012 and has held several senior leadership positions including vice president, Enterprise Alliances Automotive; and vice president, consumer markets, for the Equifax IXI Network. Before joining Equifax, she worked with Nielsen NLSN for more than 13 years and held leadership roles such as vice president of Business Development and vice president of Regional Sales.

Equifax believes that Bourgeois’s skills and experience will help automotive dealers and lenders improve digital experience and sail through pandemic-induced uncertainty in the space.

According to Joy Wilder Lybeer, United States Information Solutions’ chief revenue officer and senior vice president of Global Partnerships at Equifax, “Under Lena's leadership, the Equifax automotive business is well positioned to help OEM, dealer and finance partners obtain the smarter insights they need to not only take action today, but to plan for a successful future."

Notably, Equifax shares have gained 23.3% over the past year, outperforming the 11% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Equifax carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Gartner IT and Insperity NSP, each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Gartner and Insperity is estimated at 13.5% and 15%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.