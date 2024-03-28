Equifax (EFX) Rallies 32% in a Year: Here's What to Know

Equifax Inc. EFX has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 32%, outperforming the 24.5% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 29.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Solid Product Portfolio, Acquisitions Fuel Growth

We anticipate sustained revenue growth in the coming years, driven by various factors. Over the past five years (2019-2023), Equifax has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% in total revenues. We expect synergies derived from acquisitions, along with continued general consumer credit activity, product innovation and enterprise growth initiatives, will be key contributors to revenue growth in the long term. Our projections indicate a year-over-year revenue increase of 9.5% for 2024.

Equifax uses advanced statistical techniques and proprietary tools to analyze all available data, creating customized insights, decision-making solutions and processing services. This helps customers understand, manage and protect their clients’ information and make more informed financial decisions. We believe that a solid product portfolio and a clear understanding of the sector will keep Equifax ahead of its peers. We expect U.S. Information Solution and International revenues to increase 8% and 15% year over year, respectively, in 2024.

Strategic acquisitions have consistently enriched the company's offerings, providing extensive insights into consumer behavior, financial health, customer capabilities and market opportunities. The recent acquisition of Boa Vista Serviços, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equifax Brasil, has expanded the company's presence in the vast and rapidly expanding Brazilian market.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are AppLovin APP and Futu Holdings FUTU.

AppLovin sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. APP has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

APP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.5%, on average.

Futu Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.8%.

FUTU delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.7%, on average.

