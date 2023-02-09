Equifax (EFX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Plunge Y/Y

Equifax Inc. EFX reported stellar fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 64 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.52 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7% but decreased 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues of $1.2 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but decreased 4.4% year over year on a reported basis and 2% on a local-currency basis.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail.

Equifax, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Equifax, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Equifax, Inc. Quote

Segmental Revenues

Revenues in the USIS division were $405.9 million, down 6% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Within the division, Online Information Solutions’ revenues of $308 million were down 2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Mortgage Solutions’ revenues of $26 million declined 36% year over year. Financial Marketing Services’ revenues were $71.9 million, down 9% year over year.

Revenues in the International division totaled $283.7 million, down 1% year over year on a reported basis and on a local-currency basis. The Asia Pacific revenues of $84.6 million fell 4% year over year on a reported basis but grew 6% on a local-currency basis.

Revenues from Europe amounted to $81.5 million, down 10% year over year on a reported basis but up 3% on a local-currency basis. Latin America revenues of $53.3 million grew 18% year over year on a reported basis and 31% on a local-currency basis. Canada revenues of $64.3 million were up 1% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a local-currency basis.

Revenues in the Workforce Solutions segment totaled $508.4 million, down 4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Within the segment, Verification Services’ revenues of $398.6 million were down 7% year over year. Employer Services’ revenues of $109.8 million were up 5% year over year.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $371.1 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 31% from 32.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the USIS division was 35.3% compared with 39.4% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the International segment was 25.8% compared with 29.9% in the prior-year quarter. Workforce Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.8% compared with 48.4% a year ago.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Equifax exited fourth-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $285.2 million compared with $241.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $4.82 billion, comparatively flat from the year-ago quarter.

EFX utilized $325.4 million of cash from operating activities while capex was $156.1 million. Also, Equifax paid out dividends of $47.8 million to its shareholders in the reported quarter.

Q1 and Full-Year 2023 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2023, Equifax expects revenues between $1.27 billion and $1.29 billion. The midpoint of the guided range ($1.28 billion) meets the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $1.30-$1.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 lies above the guided range.

For 2023, revenues are now expected between $5.275 billion and $5.375 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.22 billion lies below the guided range.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated in the range of $7.05-$7.35. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.49 exceeds the guidance.

Currently, Equifax carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed.

Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 10% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings (excluding 84 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.