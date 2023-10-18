Equifax (EFX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Equifax (EFX) reported $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $1.76 for the same period compares to $1.73 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion, representing a surprise of -0.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.78.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Equifax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Operating revenue- Asia Pacific : $85.50 million compared to the $90.12 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.

: $85.50 million compared to the $90.12 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year. Operating revenue- Latin America : $80.10 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $63.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.3%.

: $80.10 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $63.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.3%. Operating revenue- Europe : $85.20 million compared to the $84.15 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.

: $85.20 million compared to the $84.15 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year. Operating revenue- Canada : $65.10 million compared to the $67.65 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year.

: $65.10 million compared to the $67.65 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.7% year over year. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions : $426 million versus $424.80 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $426 million versus $424.80 million estimated by 14 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Revenue- Workforce Solutions : $577.20 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $598.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $577.20 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $598.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Revenue- Total International : $315.90 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $305.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $315.90 million versus the 14-analyst average estimate of $305.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Reporting Solutions : $27.30 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $30.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.

: $27.30 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $30.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services : $50.50 million compared to the $52.64 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.

: $50.50 million compared to the $52.64 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services : $459.30 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $488.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%.

: $459.30 million versus the 11-analyst average estimate of $488.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.1%. Revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions : $348.20 million versus $342.52 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.

: $348.20 million versus $342.52 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change. Revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services: $117.90 million compared to the $110.92 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.

Shares of Equifax have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

