Equifax (EFX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Equifax Inc. EFX reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and improved 13% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $2.08-$2.18.

Revenues of $1.36 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 2.4% and improved 12.4% year over year on a reported basis and 13% on a local-currency basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $1.32-$1.34 billion.

Equifax reported its ninth consecutive quarter of solid double-digit revenue growth. The company completed the acquisition of Efficient Hire to boost differentiated data and strengthen its Workforce Solutions segment, and that of Data-Credito, the largest credit bureau in the Dominican Republic. The company has been leveraging the EFX Cloud to drive new products, innovation and growth.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail:

Segmental Revenues

Revenues in the USIS division came in at $432.9 million, down 6% from the year-ago quarter. Within the division, Online Information Solutions’ revenues of $343.8 million were down 2% from the year-ago quarter. Mortgage Solutions’ revenues of $43.4 million declined 20% year over year. Financial Marketing Services’ revenues came in at $45.7 million, down 14% year over year.

Revenues in the International division totaled $281.3 million, up 6% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a local-currency basis. Asia Pacific revenues of $86.5 million fell 1% year over year on a reported basis but grew 6% on a local-currency basis. Revenues from Europe came in at $85.8 million, up 11% year over year on a reported basis and 16% on a local-currency basis. Latin America revenues of $47.4 million grew 14% year over year on a reported basis and 23% on a local-currency basis. Canada revenues of $61.6 million grew 1% year over year on a reported basis and 2% on a local-currency basis.

Revenues in the Workforce Solutions segment totaled $649 million, up 33% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Within the segment, Verification Services’ revenues of $513.3 million were up 33% year over year. Employer Services revenues of $135.7 million grew 33% year over year.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 came in at $484.2 million, up 12% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 35.5% from 35.6% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for USIS was 39.3% compared with 42.1% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the International segment was 25.4% compared with 26.9% in the prior-year quarter. Workforce Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.6% compared with 58.9% a year ago.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Equifax exited first-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $200.9 million compared with $224.7 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $4.47 billion was flat sequentially.

The company utilized $198.5 million of cash from operating activities while capex was $156.5 million. Also, Equifax paid out dividends of $47.9 million to shareholders in the reported quarter.

Second-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2022, Equifax expects revenues between $1.31 and $1.33 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion lies within the guidance.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $1.98-$2.08. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 lies above the guidance.

For full-year 2022, revenues are now expected between $5.15 billion and $5.25 billion compared with the prior guidance of $5.25-$5.35 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.32 billion exceeds the updated guidance.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated in the range of $8.00-$8.30 compared with the prior guidance of $8.50-$8.80. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.69 exceeds the updated guidance.

