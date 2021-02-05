Equifax (EFX) Picks Audrey Boone Tillman as Independent Director

Equifax Inc. EFX recently announced that Audrey Boone Tillman, executive vice president and general counsel at Aflac Incorporated AFL, has joined its board as an independent director.

Tillman has deep knowledge in corporate governance and a broad legal and business background. She has high experience in human resources, compliance and government relations, and involvement in business strategy and operations. Tillman has been with Aflac since 1996 and has held several leadership roles there.

Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax, said that Tillman’s involvement will benefit the company’s innovation strategies that involve investment in cloud data and technology, people and new products.

"Her background and skill set will be invaluable to the Equifax board of directors in its oversight of the company's continued strategic growth," said Mark L. Feidler, non-executive chairman of Equifax.

Notably, Equifax’s shares have charted a solid trajectory in recent times, appreciating 15.9% over the past year against 2.2% decline of the industry it belongs to and 17.9% surge of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are SailPoint Technologies SAIL and TeleTech Holdings TTEC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for SailPoint and TeleTech is 15% and 19.4%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aflac Incorporated (AFL): Free Stock Analysis Report



TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (TTEC): Free Stock Analysis Report



SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SAIL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.