Equifax (EFX) Names Sue Hutchison President of Canada Business

Equifax Inc. EFX yesterday announced the appointment of Sue Hutchison as the new president of its Canada business, effective Nov 30.

Earlier, Hutchison served as senior vice president, Product, Digital and New Payments at Mastercard where she had supervised product strategy for the company’s growing portfolio of fraud, multi-rail payments, and cyber and intelligence solutions. She also served in senior leadership roles at Payments Canada, D+H Corporate (now Finastra), HSBC and Bank of America. She also served as a board member at the Canadian Payments Association, BC Women’s Hospital Foundation and the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Additionally, Hutchison is a board member of Home Capital Group and sits as an advisory board member for Women in Payments.

Notably, shares of Equifax have gained 17.5% so far this year, outperforming the 8.1% rally of the industry it belongs to and 14% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Considering her work expertise, Hutchison’s appointment is expected to boost Equifax’s Canada operations.

Notably, John Hartman, president of Equifax International, stated, “Sue brings strong expertise in lending and digital payments through her experience in FinTech and Financial Services.” He further added, “Her breadth of knowledge across commercial, sales, strategy and operations will be critical for us as we accelerate growth and execute our vision for the new Equifax. I’m excited about the proven leadership and strong familiarity with the Canadian banking and broader Financial Services ecosystem that Sue brings to Equifax.”

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Heidrick & Struggles International HSII, Automatic Data Processing ADP and Insperity NSP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Automatic Data Processing and Insperity is 10%, 12% and 15%, respectively.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.



Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.



See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Insperity, Inc. (NSP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.