Equifax (EFX) Launches a New Mortgage Verification Solution

Equifax Inc. EFX announced yesterday that it has launched Mortgage Duo, a mortgage verification solution aimed at providing lenders, with permissible purpose, automated verification options.

Equifax noted that a lot of mortgage loans for single family homes involve co-borrowers and that the October Mortgage Bankers Association Forecast expects home loans to maintain an upbeat trajectory in 2021. So the new solution is developed at par with the growing need for an effortless, hassle-free, digital lending experience.

Enhanced Through Work Number Database

Mortgage Duo allows credentialed mortgage lenders to return instant verifications of employment and income for joint applicants through a single transaction via The Work Number database, a centralized commercial repository of income and employment information in the United States. A lender using Mortgage Duo need not place individual orders for each borrower's report.

According to Joel Rickman, SVP of Verification Services for Equifax, "The breadth of The Work Number database, with more than 111 million active records, allows us to deliver a new verification solution that helps lenders continue to build efficiency into their digital originations.”

Notably, Equifax shares have gained 24.1% over the past year, outperforming the 9% rally of the industry it belongs to.

