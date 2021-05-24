Equifax (EFX) International Appoints Lisa Nelson as President

Equifax Inc. EFX today announced that the company has promoted Lisa M. Nelson to the post of president of Equifax International. She will report directly to CEO Mark W. Begor and be part of the company’s senior leadership team.

Nelson’s previous position of managing director of Equifax Australia/New Zealand will be taken over by Melanie Cochrane who joins Equifax from American Express AXP, where she last served as general manager of Merchant Services for Asia Pacific.

Nelson joined Equifax in 2011 and has been holding positions of increasing responsibilities since then. At Equifax, she has focused on comprehensive transformation, expanding partner distribution channels, strengthening customer relationships and designing innovative products.

In her new role, Nelson will be responsible for strengthening Equifax’s foothold outside the U.S. through progressing Equifax cloud technology transformation, and developing new products and innovation pipelines. She will focus on five regions and 23 countries including Europe, Australia/New Zealand, India, Canada and Latin America.

"Lisa is an impressive global leader who is laser focused on customers, driving growth, and developing her team," said Mark Begor, Equifax CEO. "She is a strong, authentic leader with a proven track record of inspiring teams to achieve results and deliver for our customers,“ he added.

Notably, Equifax’s shares have gained a massive 61.2% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 13.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

