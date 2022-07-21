Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Trims 2022 Guidance

Equifax Inc. EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the guided range of $1.98-$2.08.

However, revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year on a reported basis and 8% on a local-currency basis. The reported figure falls within the guided range of $1.31-$1.33 billion. Equifax reported its 13 consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth.

Let’s check out the numbers in detail:

Segmental Revenues

Revenues in the USIS division came in at $421.4 million, down 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Within the division, Online Information Solutions’ revenues of $329.2 million were down 5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Mortgage Solutions’ revenues of $36.8 million declined 25% year over year. Financial Marketing Services’ revenues came in at $55.4 million, down 5% year over year.

Revenues in the International division totaled $286.1 million, up 3% year over year on a reported basis and 11% on a local-currency basis. Asia Pacific revenues of $90.1 million fell 2% year over year on a reported basis but grew 6% on a local-currency basis.

Revenues from Europe came in at $79.8 million, up 4% year over year on a reported basis and 16% on a local-currency basis. Latin America revenues of $52.2 million grew 18% year over year on a reported basis and 28% on a local-currency basis. Canada revenues of $64 million fell 1% year over year on a reported basis but inched up 2% on a local-currency basis.

Revenues in the Workforce Solutions segment totaled $609.2 million, up 21% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Within the segment, Verification Services’ revenues of $504.5 million were up 28% year over year. Employer Services revenues of $104.7 million fell 3% year over year.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2022 came in at $461.3 million, up 7% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 35% from 34.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for USIS was 38.2% compared with 38.9% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the International segment was 24.7% compared with 26.8% in the prior-year quarter. Workforce Solutions’ adjusted EBITDA margin was 53.4% compared with 57.5% a year ago.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Equifax exited second-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $223.6 million compared with $200.9 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $4.07 billion compared with $4.47 billion in the year-ago quarter.

EFX utilized $275.3 million of cash from operating activities while capex was $158.9 million. Also, Equifax paid out dividends of $47.8 million to its shareholders in the reported quarter.

Third-Quarter and 2022 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2022, Equifax expects revenues between $1.21 and $1.23 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion lies above this guidance.

Adjusted EPS is anticipated in the range of $1.60-$1.70. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.91 lies above the guidance.

Equifax lowered its view for 2022. Revenues are now expected between $5.07 billion and $5.13 billion compared with the prior guidance of $5.15-$5.25 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.18 billion exceeds the updated guidance.

Adjusted EPS is now anticipated in the range of $7.55-$7.80 compared with the prior guidance of $8.00-$8.30. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.08 exceeds the updated guidance.

