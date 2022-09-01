Equifax (EFX) Announces Completion of LawLogix Acquisition

Equifax Inc. EFX announced yesterday that it has completed the acquisition of cloud-based I-9 software and immigration case management software provider, LawLogix, for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was previously announced on Jul 21.

LawLogix provides two cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) solutions, Guardian and Edge. Guardian aids employers with their Form I-9 and E-Verify requirements and provides I-9 workflow. Edge provides comprehensive immigration case management software to businesses, immigration law firms and non-profit organizations.

Strengthening Workforce Solutions

LawLogix has joined Workforce Solutions, Equifax's largest and fastest-growing business, and expands the company's portfolio of employer and HR-focused solutions that assist companies in managing their hiring and employment requirements. Addition of LawLogix positions Equifax to deliver a comprehensive set of services suitable for employers in a rapidly changing employment and regulatory environment.

"Equifax has expanded well beyond a traditional credit bureau and the acquisition of LawLogix marks the sixth acquisition in support of the continued growth and expansion of the Equifax Workforce Solutions business unit since the beginning of 2021,” said Mark W. Begor, CEO of Equifax.

Equifax’s shares have declined 32.1% in the past year compared with a 27.8% fall in the industry it belongs to.

Equifax, Inc. Price

Equifax, Inc. price | Equifax, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Equifax currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can consider stocks like Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Genpact Limited (G): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.