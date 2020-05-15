Equifax (EFX) Announces Appointment of Chief Product Officer

Equifax Inc. EFX yesterday announced that it has appointed Cecilia Mao to the newly-created position of chief product officer. She will also be a member of the company’s Extended Senior Leadership Team.

Mao has more than 20 years of experience in development of products that combine data, predictive analytics and cloud technology.

At Equifax, her role would be to lead the company’s global product portfolio strategy, Fraud, Identity, APIs, Digital Commerce and Collections & Recoveries product lines and all product teams for EFX2020 technology transformation.

Prior to joining Equifax, Mao served as the vice president of Product at Oracle ORCL Data Cloud. Before that she served product management roles at Fair Isaac FICO and Verisk Analytics VRSK.

We believe Mao’s addition is part of Equifax’s bid to accelerate its product-innovation strategy across business units and geographies.

"She has deep experience in accelerating revenue through new products and solutions, driving large-scale organizational change, and anticipating market dynamics to create new products and segments," said Bryson Koehler, Equifax’s chief technology officer.

Shares of Equifax have gained 22.2%, over the past year, compared with the 3.6% rally of the industry it belongs to and as against the 1.4% decline of the S&P 500 Composite index.

